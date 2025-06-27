Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 372.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

