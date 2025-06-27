Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $180.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

