Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,865 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.