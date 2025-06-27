Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on September 26th

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 26th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $29.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.16.

Lockheed Martin last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

