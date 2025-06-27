Old North State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0%

KMB stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

