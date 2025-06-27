KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 269 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $688.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $689.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

