Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.