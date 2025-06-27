KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

