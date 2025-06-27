Old North State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 92.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.