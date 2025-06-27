Holistic Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holistic Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.