Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

