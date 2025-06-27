Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

