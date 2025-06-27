Quilter Plc Purchases 2,854 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.8% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $136,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,020.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,314.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.