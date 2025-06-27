Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $564.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.71. The stock has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $565.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

