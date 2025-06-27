Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

