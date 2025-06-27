Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

