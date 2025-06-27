Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.0%

Booking stock opened at $5,596.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,252.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,953.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.