Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

