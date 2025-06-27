Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

