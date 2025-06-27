Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $350,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

