Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $127,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BND stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

