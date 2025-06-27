Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.