Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2025

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

