Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6%

MCK stock opened at $722.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.09. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $733.10. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

