Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,592 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $548,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,818 shares of company stock worth $84,167,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $270.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $271.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.