Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.