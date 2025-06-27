Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,597 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

