PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

