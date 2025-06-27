Family Investment Center Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.