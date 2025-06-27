McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.49.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

