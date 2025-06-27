Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:ABBV opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.88.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Skyworks Stock Down 16% in 2025, Poised for AI Edge Surge
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.