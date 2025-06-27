Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

UBER opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

