Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases 3,716 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $743,681,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

