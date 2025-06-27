Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.