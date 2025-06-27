PDS Planning Inc Purchases 637 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

