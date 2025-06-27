Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 7,781 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.