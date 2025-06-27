Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

