Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

