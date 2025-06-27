SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

