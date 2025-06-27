Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $101.71 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

