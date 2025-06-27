Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $33.94 Million Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BLK stock opened at $1,031.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $958.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $969.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
