Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.