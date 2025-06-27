Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $5,596.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,252.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,953.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

