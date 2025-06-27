Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

