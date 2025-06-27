Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla: The Next Month Could Make or Break the Year
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Skyworks Stock Down 16% in 2025, Poised for AI Edge Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.