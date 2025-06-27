Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

