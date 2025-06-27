Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

