Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $390.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

