iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

