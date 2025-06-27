KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Benchmark lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

